Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $136,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $371.06. The stock had a trading volume of 395,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,830. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $373.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.84 and a 200 day moving average of $335.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

