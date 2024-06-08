Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Stock Price Up 1%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 7,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

