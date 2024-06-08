Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

