Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 113.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 143.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

