Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $693,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $403.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.56. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.