Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,584,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.