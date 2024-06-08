Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 176,381 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,133 shares of company stock worth $15,383,027. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

