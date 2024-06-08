Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 15,129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 722,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

