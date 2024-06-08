Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

