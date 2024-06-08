MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,960 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of MLTX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

