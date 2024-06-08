Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $254.96 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $254.96 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00046379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,274,737 coins and its circulating supply is 866,264,406 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

