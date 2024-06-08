Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.08 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $270.82 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00048383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,163,267 coins and its circulating supply is 866,188,863 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

