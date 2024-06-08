Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,422 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $151,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCO stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.70. 631,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,447. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

