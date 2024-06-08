Monero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $83.60 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.06 or 0.00231990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $83.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00695213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00115648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00083646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

