MetisDAO Price Reaches $69.48 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $69.48 or 0.00100033 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $395.10 million and $22.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.16792469 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $10,129,421.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

