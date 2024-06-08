Mesoblast’s (MESO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MESO stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $815.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

