Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $67.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

