MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $20.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,604.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

