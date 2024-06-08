Mdex One Day Volume Hits $3.39 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and $3.39 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

