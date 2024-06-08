McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $586.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $383.82 and a fifty-two week high of $591.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

