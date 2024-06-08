Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.41.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.