Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $102,505.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

