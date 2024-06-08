Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

