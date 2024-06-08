Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of LUGDF opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83.
About Lundin Gold
