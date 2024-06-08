Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

