Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 5,500 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total transaction of C$891,000.00.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 13,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.12, for a total transaction of C$2,058,249.73.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$160.93. 267,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,366. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.513 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$162.43.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

