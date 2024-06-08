Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.00.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Lithium Americas
In related news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Insiders have bought a total of 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
