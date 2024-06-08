Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
