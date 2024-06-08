Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 757 ($9.70) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.26. The firm has a market cap of £482.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,803.70, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.