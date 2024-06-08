Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $619.73

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.73 ($7.94) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($7.94). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.82), with a volume of 146,705 shares traded.

LRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.48) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.25) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.25) to GBX 790 ($10.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 603.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 619.51.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 18,049 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($146,380.74). 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

