Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,162 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,396,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,014,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 152,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,654. The company has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

