Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

