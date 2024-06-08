Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.67. 2,212,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.44. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.