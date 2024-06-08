KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $94.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares valued at $1,813,406,000. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $97.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

