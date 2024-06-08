Kevin Strain Purchases 12,000 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$67.52 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

