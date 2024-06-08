Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $272.74 on Wednesday. Kadant has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $288,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,693 shares of company stock worth $827,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after acquiring an additional 306,352 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $110,849,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,993,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kadant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

