JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 2.4%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 549 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 549 ($7.03). 2,780,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 1,166,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($6.87).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 629.89 and a beta of 0.64.



JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,068.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.



