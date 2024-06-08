JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $56.52. 2,147,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.