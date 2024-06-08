JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,076,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.95. 6,964,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

