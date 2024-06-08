John Zorbas Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Seed Capital Solutions Plc (LON:SCSP) Stock

Seed Capital Solutions Plc (LON:SCSP – Get Free Report) insider John Zorbas purchased 10,000,000 shares of Seed Capital Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($128,123.00).
Seed Capital Solutions Price Performance
Shares of LON SCSP opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. Seed Capital Solutions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88.
About Seed Capital Solutions
