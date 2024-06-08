Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $140,568.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,394.81 or 1.00007094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00100180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00128976 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,460.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.