JB Capital Partners LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

JB Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Dana makes up approximately 3.3% of JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JB Capital Partners LP owned 0.82% of Dana worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN remained flat at $13.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 856,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

