Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ JACK opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

