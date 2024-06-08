ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 79.05 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.55 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). Also, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

