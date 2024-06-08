iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $100,557.21 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $95.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRTC
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
Featured Articles
