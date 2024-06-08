IOTA Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $678.92 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000903 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.