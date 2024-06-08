Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 2.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 14.34% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $224,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 1,495,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

