Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.63% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.33. 44,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

