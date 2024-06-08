Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Insperity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 169,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

