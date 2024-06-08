Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,674,847.44 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

