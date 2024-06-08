Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $1,328,600.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

