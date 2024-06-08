Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 3,129 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $18,085.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,330.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $24,646.02.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $34,168.20.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.68 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 420,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON24 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

